Bade signs new Sevilla contract

Loic Bade has signed a new deal with Sevilla.

The defender was interesting Roma and Stuttgart over the summer.

However, Bade has now extended his contract until the summer of 2029.

His new buyout clause is set at €50m.

Badé, 24, joined Sevilla from French side Stade Rennes in January 2023.