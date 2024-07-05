Babbel slams Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham as diver and poor teammate

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Markus Babbel has taken aim at England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

While acknowledging Bellingham's talent, Babbel is unimpressed by the Real Madrid star's attitude.

Speaking to NewBettingOffers.co.uk about the attitude of the 21-year-old at the European Championships, Babbel said: "I don't know what the best position is for Jude Bellingham, because he runs everywhere. I have the impression that he is starting to think he is a superstar, and I don't like this attitude.

"You don't see that in players like Bukayo Saka or Jamal Musiala. With Bellingham, if you touch him a little bit, he always dives, he always falls to the ground. His body language is not positive when things aren't going well for him in the matches."

Babbel continued: "Jude Bellingham is 21 years old and everyone respects him because he is a natural leader, but I worry that he thinks that the players around him are not good enough He should show his leadership on the pitch and do everything he can to win the game, but also recognise that everyone in the team is important."