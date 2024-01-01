Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: England losing like that is heart-breaking

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham branded England's Euros defeat as "heart-breaking".

Bellingham struggled on the night as Spain defeated England 2-1 in Berlin to win the final.

The England midfielder later said: "To lose in that way is really cruel.

"Again, we probably didn't play our best game, but there were definitely some good moments and we felt like we got back into the game, and then to kind of be sucker-punched with the late goal… it's heartbreaking.

"We all wanted nothing more than to make history and to make the people of England proud and we never managed to do it, we didn't quite deliver."

