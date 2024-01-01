Spain v England; Carvajal v Bellingham: A Real Madrid clash to decide the Euros?

Spain and England have each clinched a spot in the 2024 European Championship final that will take in place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14th.

The highly anticipated clash will feature several LALIGA EA SPORTS stars including Real Madrid teammates Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham, who will compete against each other for the title on German soil.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carvajal returns from suspension

The Los Blancos right-back was forced to miss out on the semi-final against France due to suspension after receiving a red card in the quarter-final against Germany.

Having already won the LALIGA EA SPORTS and Champions League trophy this past season, as well as the Supercopa de España, Carvajal will look to celebrate his fourth title in 2024. In 2023/24, the 32-year-old full-back featured in 28 league games in which he registered four goals – the most he has ever scored in a league season with Real Madrid.

Carvajal also played 10 games in Europe, leading his team all the way to success with his opener against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. Having been named the MVP of the Champions League decider, Carvajal’s confidence skyrocketed ahead of Euro 2024.

The Spain right-back hit the ground running in the tournament by netting one of La Roja’s three goals in their 3-0 victory over Croatia in the opener. Luis de la Fuente’s side looked solid in the group stage, as the only team to pick up nine points by winning all three games.

They qualified for the Round of 16, where they clinched a 4-1 comeback victory Georgia to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Carvajal has started in four of Spain’s six games so far, with De la Fuente resting him in the 1-0 group-stage win over Albania before he missed the duel against France.

Carvajal and Bellingham LaLiga

Bellingham is a Ballon d’Or favourite

On Sunday, Carvajal will face his Real Madrid teammate Bellingham, who is looking to inspire England to their first ever European Championship silverware from the left of Gareth Southgate’s midfield. The midfielder took LALIGA EA SPORTS by storm last season, recording as many as 19 goals in 28 league matches.

Bellingham ended his maiden campaign in Spain with 23 goals across all competitions and celebrated his first Champions League trophy at the age of 20. Having shined behind the two forwards in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-1-2 formation, Bellingham travelled to Germany with a huge burden on his shoulders, considered by many as the leader of The Three Lions.

The prodigious midfielder has started in all of England’s six games so far in the competition. He was the player to net their first goal in the Euro 2024 with a sublime header, leading his team to a narrow 1-0 win in the opener against Serbia. England topped their group despite drawing their last two group games against Denmark and Slovenia to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

There, they faced a solid Slovakia side and came close to being eliminated from the competition, trailing 1-0 four minutes into the second half’s stoppage time. Enter Bellingham, with the Real Madrid midfielder conjuring up an extraordinary overhead kick to rescue England and send the game to extra time, where The Three Lions secured a 2-1 victory.

Next, England beat Switzerland on penalties, with Bellingham converting in the shootout, before turning around the game against the Netherlands to grab a 2-1 victory and clinch a spot in Sunday’s final. In this upcoming clash, Bellingham will take to the pitch along with several familiar faces, including former Real Madrid captain Nacho, who parted ways with the LALIGA EA SPORTS club after 23 years in which he won as many as 26 trophies, including six Champions League titles.

Nacho has started in three of Spain’s six games thus far, being a solid presence at the back against Croatia, Germany and France. Having already won the 2023 UEFA Nations League trophy, Nacho and Carvajal will try to help Spain celebrate their fourth European Championship title. To do so, La Roja will need to contain a sublime Bellingham, who will be deservedly considered one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award should England win the trophy on Sunday night.