Real Sociedad defender Le Normand addresses Atletico Madrid interest

Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand insists there's been no movement over his future.

The Spain international is expected to be on his way after the Euros.

However, Le Normand is insisting his total focus is on La Roja currently.

He told Radio Marca: “I’m focused on the national team, we’ll talk after the European Championship.

"Here, we only talk about the opponents and the training pipes.”