Real Sociedad accept Atletico Madrid bid for Le Normand

Real Sociedad have accepted an offer from Atletico Madrid for Robin Le Normand.

The defender is set to join Atletico after Spain's Euros campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Robin Le Normand to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place also between clubs on deal worth €30m.

"Personal terms were already agreed on long contract for Spanish defender who wanted the move.

"Formal steps to follow but Atléti sign new CB and want one more."