Atletico Madrid target Hancko leaves door open to Feyenoord stay

Feyenoord defender David Hancko says he's not pushing to leave Rotterdam.

Hancko is interesting Atletico Madrid, but has sought to clarify reports that he is pushing to leave.

He said, "I didn't like that the media said that I had been interested in the salary that Atleti had offered me ... that is not true.

"It's not a punishment to stay at Feyenoord. I love this club.

"My future won't be decided by money."