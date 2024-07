Berta considers alternatives as Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord struggle to reach Hancko price

Atletico Madrid are still haggling with Feyenoord for David Hancko.

Atletico sports chief Andrea Berta is determined to find a new centre-half signing this summer.

But AS says Atlético and Feyenoord are still €10m apart in negotiations.

Berta is therefore looking at alternatives and has identified three other centre-backs who are of interest.

He has his eyes on Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Jorrel Hato (Ajax) and Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg).