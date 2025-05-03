Atletico Madrid struggles to stalemate at Alaves

Relegation-threatened Deportivo Alavés made it three consecutive games without defeat as they held third-placed Atlético Madrid to an uninspiring goalless draw, ensuring the visitors have now failed to win four of their previous five LaLiga away trips.

The two goalkeepers, Antonio Sivera and Jan Oblak, were treated to a comfortable first period at a sun-drenched Mendizorroza, as Alavés and Atlético cancelled one another out in an uninspiring half that failed to produce a single shot on target.

In fact, the game’s first notable moment did not arrive until the 40th minute, when Julián Alvarez was initially shown a straight red card, which was the first of his career at that point, for a challenge on Facundo Garcés.

But the Argentine, who caught the defender in his attempt to block a clearance, was given a reprieve when the referee downgraded the punishment to a caution after a VAR monitor review.

Searching for a third consecutive H2H home win, the hosts created a half chance in the opening stages of the second half, as Carlos Vicente whipped an inviting free-kick for Jon Guridi to attack, only for the header to fly high and wide of Oblak’s goal.

In truth, the contest did not come alive until Atleti substitute Samuel Lino registered the game’s first shot on target in the 71st minute, testing Sivera’s concentration with an ambitious effort from distance.

Just moments later, Oblak was forced into action at the opposite end of the pitch, standing strong to thwart Kike García from close range.

With the match starting to open up, Sivera was required to showcase his quick reflexes to claw away Clément Lenglet’s deft touch towards goal.

While Alavés appeared content with a point, their striker, Kike, was still determined to snatch all three as he tried his luck with a thumping strike, causing Oblak to parry it away from the danger zone.

Despite the striker’s best efforts, the contest ultimately finished in a stalemate, moving the hosts three points clear of the drop for the time being, while Atleti remain on course to finish in third spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antonio Sivera (Deportivo Alavés)

