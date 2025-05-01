Sorloth makes clear his Atletico Madrid plans: But Baena...?

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth insists he's happy where he is.

The Norway international has battled for a regular start this season under coach Diego Simeone.

However, Sorloth has still scored an outstanding 17 goals for Atleti and despite rumours of a summer exit, he insists he's happy at the Metropolitano.

Sorloth told Marca: "The first few months of the season were difficult because I wasn't scoring goals, but since October I've been playing very well. I often came on as a substitute, but I still scored.

"Now I'm a starter; I scored the other day. I'm very happy. Madrid is my favourite city in Spain and I'm happy. It's a pleasure to play for Atlético Madrid.

"Being on the bench is the hardest thing in football . And scoring goals is too. I'm happy with my performance, but every player would like to be a starter. Now I'm here and I have to make the most of it."

Joined by Baena at Atletico?

Indeed, Sorloth has no doubts about his future.

He also stated, "I would like to play for Atlético de Madrid for a long, long time.

"My friend (Villarreal winger Alex) Baena as a new signing for Atlético? (Laughs) Rumours, rumours... they are just rumours. I only have one goal at the moment, to finish the championship and win the Club World Cup (laughs)."