Atletico Madrid plan summer bid for Villarreal winger Baena

Atletico Madrid are lining up a summer move for Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

AS says Atletico have plans to build their attack next season around Julian Alvarez, with Antoine Griezmann on one side and potentially Baena on the other.

Baena is emerging as a top target for Atletico chiefs, though they will seek to talk down Villarreal's valuation, with his contract's €60m buyout clause deemed too steep.

The Spain international rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in January, where his clause was to be met.

“To leave Villarreal, it would have to be a better team, and a better team than Villarreal would be a top 10 team in the world,” Baena said at the time.