Tribal Football
Most Read
Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat
Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...

Atletico Madrid plan summer bid for Villarreal winger Baena

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid plan summer bid for Villarreal winger Baena
Atletico Madrid plan summer bid for Villarreal winger BaenaLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are lining up a summer move for Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

AS says Atletico have plans to build their attack next season around Julian Alvarez, with Antoine Griezmann on one side and potentially Baena on the other.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Baena is emerging as a top target for Atletico chiefs, though they will seek to talk down Villarreal's valuation, with his contract's €60m buyout clause deemed too steep.

The Spain international rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in January, where his clause was to be met.

“To leave Villarreal, it would have to be a better team, and a better team than Villarreal would be a top 10 team in the world,” Baena said at the time.

Mentions
LaLigaBaena AlexVillarrealAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Darwin Nunez wanted by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid push to sign Arsenal midfielder Partey as his contract runs down