Atletico Madrid striker Morata: I've thought about throwing in the towel many times

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata admits he's thought of quitting the game.

The Spain captain has highlighted the boos and barracking he has copped across the country at LaLiga stadiums in recent years.

He admitted to El Chiringuito: "I have thought about throwing in the towel many times, but in the end when I tell my children my story, the best thing I can teach them is that I have been in the s### many times and in the end I have always managed to get my head out. And that is a source of pride for me.

"Today I have my psychologist, my psychiatrist and a coach. They have helped me a lot. They and my wife are the thread that holds me up in difficult moments and they are the ones who value you and make you see yourself in a different light...

"What you eat you throw out, but what goes into your head doesn't come out."