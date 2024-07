Atletico Madrid set price for Morata

Atletico Madrid have set their price for Alvaro Morata.

Relevo says Atlético Madrid want €15m to part with the Spain captain.

However, Morata is expected to make a final decision regarding his future after the Euros.

Diego Simeone , head coach of Atlético Madrid, has hopes that the striker will remain at the club.

Morata's contract runs until the summer of 2026.