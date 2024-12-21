Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez: Barcelona clash a key match for us

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez admits tonight's clash with Barcelona will be a test.

The winner will go into the winter break as LaLiga winners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alvarez told Marca: "Yes, it is a key match. We know what it means to play in Barcelona and even more so in the current situation, with the current table in La Liga.

"But we are preparing this week to be in good shape for this match, which is the last of the year, so that we can start off in the best possible way.

"Yes, it is true that it is a key match. But it is still a match in which you can lose, draw or win. Obviously we are going to do everything possible to win, but we also know that this is a long game, that we have the whole of the next semester and we have to continue like this, trying to get three points and think about the next match and continue improving some things."