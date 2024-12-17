New RFEF president Louzan says De la Fuente deal a priority

Tribal Football
New RFEF president Rafael Louzan says Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will be offered a contract renewal.

Louzan was named RFEF president on Monday.

During his acceptance speech, Louzan said De la Fuente's contract was a priority:  “I will call him today, and we will discuss his renewal soon.”

Meanwhile, he also stated: “It is a special day for me, but also for Spanish football. We are beginning a new time.

"My desire is not to disappoint anyone, neither grassroots football nor the giants like Madrid and Barcelona.”

