Barcelona coach Flick prepared for Atletico Madrid: Our bad form can be felt in the city

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's ready to test himself against Atletico Madrid rival Diego Simeone.

The two teams meet in LaLiga tomorrow with winter leadership up for grabs. Flick expects a classic.

Game:

"It's a high point for everyone. We have the best team. They have won 11 games in a row. It will be a tough game, but a nice one. We are ready."

Lamine Yamal missing:

"We have to accept that he is injured and will not be able to play. Someone else will play. There are different options. The decision has not been made. We have to wait until tomorrow."

Intensity:

"Against Dortmund, we did well from the start. And we have to do the same tomorrow. Atlético scored a lot of goals in the final minutes, and we also have to be prepared. From start to finish.

"It's the end of the year. It's a great game. They're one of the best rivals. But today is December 20 and we're first in La Liga and second in the Champions League. We're not doing badly. We lost some points against Las Palmas and Leganés, we have to get them back. The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins.

"Tomorrow is another game. We have a young team and we have to fight and improve. We want to achieve big things. But we know it won't be easy. We have to start fighting tomorrow. We're playing against great teams."

Rest:

"I gave them two days off this week because they hadn't had a break for weeks. Everyone needs it. We had good training sessions yesterday and today. It was the right decision."

Support from the stands:

"We haven't talked about this. Against Atlético, the fans will be there. We will have support, as always. But it's important that we do well on the pitch."

Christmas dinner:

"Yesterday I could feel that the club is a family, and I love it, I like it. We were all together in the departments and it's wonderful to be part of this club."

Joan Laporta:

"The conversations are private. It's my secret. Ask him what he told us at dinner."

Simeone:

"He has coached more than 700 games for Atlético, it's incredible. He has done a fantastic job and I have great respect for him. I like how he gets excited, and his team, which is like him. I respect him. He has done a great job. But tomorrow we want to win."

Bad streak:

"I can feel it in the city and the fans know what the team is like. We lost five important players. Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are the signings. The team has improved and is focused. We are not happy with the situation, but we are going to fight until the end of the season. We want to win titles, but we know it won't be easy. But we want to win, that's what we want to do tomorrow."