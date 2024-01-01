Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid skipper Koke: Simeone and I keep our distance
Atletico Madrid skipper Koke says he appreciates his relationship with coach Diego Simeone.

Koke has reached Champions League finals and won the LaLiga with Simeone as coach.

He said, : “He trusted me from day one, he helped me with everything he had to help me, I gave everything I could and it's a relationship, football-wise, between father and son.

"I'm the captain and he's the coach, you just have to look at each other to understand what the other wants, but it's true that we keep our distance, it's right that it's like this and it's important for the group.

"I had the option to come on loan or to sign and the coach told me no, that I would have minutes and then I would have to earn them."

