Atletico Madrid legend Kiko: Simeone wasting Alvarez

Atletico Madrid legend Kiko has taken aim at coach Diego Simeone.

Kiko feels Simeone isn't playing Argentina striker Julian Alvarez to his strengths.

The former Atletico centre-forward was speaking after their Champions League thrashing at Benfica.

After the 4-0 defeat, Kiko told El Larguero: "I am concerned that when it comes to identifying myself, I see many changes in the system and I am not convinced by Atlético de Madrid today.

"I do not see Julián Alvarez as a left winger, but rather he plays much better with two forwards. That boy is wasted."

