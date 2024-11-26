Atletico Madrid president Cerezo responds to Simeone, Berta exit claims

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists coach Diego Simeone is not leaving.

There's been claims of this season being the last for Simeone as Atletico coach.

But Cerezo said, "Doubts? We don't bother with them, there's nothing strange or uncomfortable. You always ask me: we're happy with the coach, we have a good squad.

"We're in the top three in the league and close to the leader. The coach won't leave, no one will leave, everyone is happy and content."

Asked if sports director Andrea Berta is leaving, Cerezo added: "Don't worry, everything will work out for the best in the end."