Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Amorim targets Sporting Lisbon's Quenda as first January signing for Man Utd
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo responds to Simeone, Berta exit claims

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo responds to Simeone, Berta exit claims
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo responds to Simeone, Berta exit claimsProfimedia
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists coach Diego Simeone is not leaving.

There's been claims of this season being the last for Simeone as Atletico coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Cerezo said, "Doubts? We don't bother with them, there's nothing strange or uncomfortable. You always ask me: we're happy with the coach, we have a good squad.

"We're in the top three in the league and close to the leader. The coach won't leave, no one will leave, everyone is happy and content."

Asked if sports director Andrea Berta is leaving, Cerezo added: "Don't worry, everything will work out for the best in the end."

Mentions
LaLigaSimeone DiegoAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: You must give your all in every Champions League game
Barrios: No better coach for Atletico Madrid than Simeone