Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: You must give your all in every Champions League game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is demanding full focus from his players against Champions League opponents Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

Simeone insists there'll be no underestimating the Czechs.

Sparta Prague:

"The Champions League demands that you give your all and forces you to win in this format. They are a tough, strong opponent and at home they have a fast pace. We need to control their intensity."

Praise from the rival manager, are you more appreciated outside Spain?

"I won't dwell on that analysis, I respect the criteria that they may have in Spain and I appreciate the words of their manager because they have worked for many years."

Stadium pressure:

"They are strong and they are with their people and we have to adapt to their intensity. They will push very hard from the start."

Video after doubts about your future:

"There's not much to explain, just to represent what I imagined, what I was excited about and what I saw. Everything that was happening, what is happening and hopefully we can continue working on it game by game."

Champions League format:

"I understand that with the results we are seeing, it invites us to pay more attention. Now we are forced to win more because we are all playing against each other, it is not being easy for anyone."