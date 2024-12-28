Atletico Madrid president Cerezo lays out Berta replacement plans

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed the departure of technical director Andrea Berta.

Berta will leave his job next week, with Cerezo stating no replacement will be sought. Instead, director of football Carlos Bucero will pick up the slack.

“In principle not (asked about whether they will seek a replacement), because Carlos Bucero is there," he said on Cadena SER.

"But I want to highlight the good work, the great work and the great technical work of Andrea Berta during all these years at Atletico.”

Cerezo also denied claims that Bucero has a shortlist of names to replace coach Diego Simeone.

“A coach stays when there are good results. I always say the same thing, that the day he wants to leave. He will never be a problem for us or for the fans. His exit has never been considered. He’s still going on and what’s left