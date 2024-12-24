Atletico Madrid ready to offload Lemar in January

Atletico Madrid are ready to offload Thomas Lemar in January.

Now fully fit, the France winger has found himself on the outer of coach Diego Simeone's plans at Atletico this season.

Instead, AS says Atletico are ready to sell Lemar when the winter market opens.

They would also be open to a loan in order to get the attacker in the shop window after so long out due to injury.

Lemar has struggled for minutes at Atletico since first breaking down in September 2023. Lemar's current deal runs to 2027.