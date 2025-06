Atletico Madrid are moving for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

Mundo Deportivo says Atlético Madrid are making an attempt to land the stopper.

Atlético are in contact with the player's representatives - and negotiations are now accelerating.

The Spanish giants are now expected to intensify their attempts to sign the defender.

Bayer Leverkusen are demanding €50m to sell Hincapie this summer.