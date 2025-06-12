Azpilicueta: I hope to leave Atletico Madrid as CWC winner

Tribal Football
Cesar Azpilicueta admits he hopes to leave Atletico Madrid as a Club World Cup winner.

The veteran defender will depart after the tournament.

He said at today's Atletico media conference: "I hope it is (my departure) with success. It would end up in the happiest way.

"It's a very exciting tournament and we have the opportunity to compete for an important title. It is a new competition and we present ourselves with great enthusiasm.

"The goal is to start well from the first game. It is a short tournament, the small details are very important and the goal must be to win the title.

"That's why we're here. Frenetic games await us, we will have to be lucid. We hope to be able to give our fans something to rejoice in."

