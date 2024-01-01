Atletico Madrid, Napoli keen on Bayern Munich outcast Goretzka

Tribal Football
Leon Goretzka is set to leave Bayern Munich this month.

Bayern Munich have informed Goretzka that he's not in coach Vincent Kompany's plans and has been urged to find himself a new club.

Süddeutschen Zeitung says Atlético Madrid and Napoli are interested in the midfielder.

But neither the Spaniards nor the Italians are ready to pay anywhere near what Goretzka earns at Bayern Munich.

As such, Goretzka will have to lower his salary demands if he wants to move to either Atlético or Napoli before the deadline falls.

