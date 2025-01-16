Atletico Madrid midfielder Riquelme: I've been treated unfairly

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme hit out at his critics after last night's Copa del Rey win against Elche.

Riquelme hadn't played since November and was on the scoresheet in the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, the midfielder said: “On a personal level, I have been treated unfairly. That has already happened. Right now I am doing very well. I feel confident in training, which is where I have to show that I can be.

"The goal? Well, it is a consequence of work. Of always keeping my head up. I dedicate it to myself because things are not going the way I would like this season. Football pays, work pays.

“There were certain comments that I think were out of place, but I don't hold any grudges. They were general. Those who made them know it was for them. I'm happy to be involved again. The goal was nice and sought after."

Asked if these comments came from the coach or his staff, Riquelme categorically denied it.

“No, I will never get involved in my participation or question anything. The manager thinks about the team and that is how it has to be. I am talking about certain comments that have been out of place. I have had to deal with that ugly part. I hope it is a warm-up for something good to come.”