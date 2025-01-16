Simeone praises Atletico Madrid fringe players for Copa win at Elche

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was delighted with his fringe players after their Copa del Rey win at Elche.

Atletico won 4-0 thanks to goals from Alexander Sorloth (2), Rodrigo Riquelme and Julian Alvarez, leaving Simeone pleased.

Winning with the substitutes:

"I'm happy with the effort of the boys who had less minutes, they were working well and I knew they would respond in the same way. The rival was doing very well, with many virtues in attack, but we were able to take them to the game we wanted and from there our speed created opportunities. We played a very good game, very serious and with his expulsion the game was already gone for good."

Seriousness and energy saving:

"I am always cautious when explaining the idea of ​​saving energy. We knew that the players we put in would give us the chance to achieve what the team wants. We had talked about what could happen, that Elche would come out like that."

Change of system:

"The work. They have been working very well and we have seen them work very well, so we understood that the team we put out could give us the chance to go through. We had the humility to compete against a team that was doing very well and plays very well going forward."

Attitude:

"Yesterday I said that I felt good energy in the team and today it was reflected. The team showed the work, the humility, the perseverance and that each one accepts the place that they have in the team. They make it more difficult for me to choose."

Sorloth:

"He left as a precaution, we hope it's nothing serious. From then on, since Julián and Sorloth arrived, we told them that they needed time to adapt, which some don't remember, so that they could develop the qualities that brought them to Atlético de Madrid."

Elche's form and rotations:

"I interpret the same situations that happen to me, trying to find the best team to win the match. Seeing how they played in previous matches shows that they are a brave team, they have done a lot of good work and hopefully we can see it next year in the First Division."

Riquelme:

"As you saw, very good. Things are seen and then some comment on them and others not."