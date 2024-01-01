Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul: I live in a golden prison

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has declared himself in a "golden prison".

While paid a fortune, De Paul argues he doesn't have the time to enjoy the important things in life.

He told Luzu TV: “The footballer lives in a golden prison, because you have a lot of things, but you are always deprived of enjoying them. Because your life doesn’t let you be in the places you want to be.

“In the end, the most valuable thing in life is time. It’s been 10 years since I celebrated my birthday with my mother, my brothers, my friends. When you’re in your twenties, and everyone is enjoying themselves, I never had that, I missed out on a whole stage of life.

"Today I come and enjoy them, but they have their families, their children… If today a family member has a problem, I cannot come to help them, that’s the thing. Yes, I have free time, but I can’t leave Madrid.”