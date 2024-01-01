Tribal Football
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting
Chelsea are encouraging Conor Gallagher to leave the club this month.

With an offer from Atletico Madrid accepted, the Daily Mail says Chelsea chiefs were in talks with Gallagher at Cobham on Friday about his future.

Now inside the final year of his current deal, it's been suggested Gallagher will be sent to train with the academy should he choose to stay.

Gallagher is open to signing a new long-term deal, but management believe his future lies elsewhere. Hence, the last offer of a two-year deal with an option of a third won't be extended.

The player has been told by Chelsea directors that his style of game doesn't suit new manager Enzo Maresca's system and his best option would be to move on. 

