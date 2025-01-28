Atletico Madrid make bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Atletico Madrid have made a bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Atlético de Madrid made an offer last week for Zubimendi. It was rejected by Real Sociedad, which has referred them to the termination clause, which is 60 million (euros).

"Atletico has proposed to do the same method as they did with Griezmann which was paying more money deferred over time and the answer was no.

"Zubimendi wants to play in the Real Madrid," added Inda.

"Obviously, unless they win the Champions LEague, the next coach is going to be Xabi Alonso and he loves Zubimendi. The intention of (Carlo) Ancelotti would be to go through the big door (walk away)."