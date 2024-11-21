Atletico Madrid launch plans to replace Berta

Atletico Madrid will seek a new sporting director at the turn of the year.

Andrea Berta has decided to leave Atletico, with his contract to expire in June. The Italian could depart as soon as January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Berta has found his work watered down, with Carlos Bucero now recognised as General Director of Football.

However, Bucero's skillset doesn't cover that of a sporting director and Marca says a replacement for Berta will be sought.

There are also doubts around the future of Julio de Marco at Atletico. De Marco has been working as Berta's assistant.