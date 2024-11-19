Adan: Gyokeres ideal striker for Atletico Madrid

Former Sporting CP goalkeeper Antonio Adan says Viktor Gyokeres would be perfect for Atletico Madrid.

Adan left Atletico for Sporting, where he played with the Swede before leaving Lisbon over the summer.

He told Relevo: "I think he might be more of an Atlético de Madrid player. Physically he is a beast, potentially he is an animal, and then in front of goal he is a killer."

Asked about comparisons with Manchester City star Erling Haaland, Adan was adamant.

"He has that profile . It's true that he's a bit shorter, but in terms of power, determination in the area, he does have that killer quality , of scoring lots of goals, and a spectacular competitiveness every day in training."

