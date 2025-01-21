Atletico Madrid desperate to find Lemar buyer

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid are actively seeking to offload Thomas Lemar this month.

That's according to Okdiario's Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

Atletico are eager to sell Lemar in order to ease wage budget pressure.

"Atletico should sell Lemar for the salary cap," said Inda. "They are trying to sell him to lighten the salary mass.

"He is a boy who has a salary of almost 4.5 million (euros) net, or 9 (million euros) gross, and they are doing what is possible and impossible to put him on the market with no success so far."

