Atletico Madrid confirm Julian Alvarez's return date as Barcelona exit stays gridlocked

Atletico Madrid remain firm in their stance over Julian Alvarez potentially leaving the club this summer.

The former Manchester City striker shocked the club during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after confirming his desire to move on ahead of the 2026/27 campaign with Barcelona his chosen destination.

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has openly admitted Barca are keen to sign the Argentina star, but his opposite number at Atletico - Miguel Angel Gil Marin - has been clear that paying Alvarez's full €500M release clause is the only route to trigger a sale.

With Alvarez under contract in Madrid until 2030, Atletico are under no pressure to sell, despite Laporta's comments over selling an unhappy player being the 'right thing to do'.

Laporta has also stated Barca will not 'wait forever' in their pursuit of a deal and reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Atletico expect Alvarez to report for preseason training on August 10th following his post World Cup break.

All eight Atletico players who featured for finalists Spain or Argentina are due back on the same day, but the sharp focus will be on Alvarez.