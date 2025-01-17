Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're only worried about Leganes

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says there'll be no underestimating Leganes this weekend.

Simeone insists he isn't worried about what title rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are doing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Best eleven?

"We have a squad to try to keep everyone in good shape at all times and we work accordingly for each match"

Thomas Lemar:

"I didn't value the word unit B, but the group in general, everyone can end up playing, it's not a good definition. I'm very happy with Lemar, because he always shows what it's like to start over, injuries didn't let him, but he made me very happy because we need him. Let's see if we can help him to help us."

Reinildo:

"We haven't discussed any of that with (Carlos) Bucero or Miguel (Angel Gil). Just as (Javi) Galán didn't play before, Reinildo is going through that stage now. He's very noble, he knows about this situation and he's committed to the team 100%, I'm calm for when we need him."

Managing when a bad result comes:

"What we have to live is the moment, nobody lives match by match more. We have to enjoy it, we know our virtues and defects and we have to work accordingly to what is needed. We face an opponent who reads the games very well."

Are you worried about the Barcelona and Madrid situations?

"I didn't see yesterday's game, but I was told that there were episodes like those that have been going on for a hundred years, I don't know why it surprises them."

Leganés?

"I see them as a dangerous team."

Lack of ambition 'game by game'?

"Yes, I'm not very ambitious, for sure, for sure.!"