Musso happy with role at Atletico Madrid

Juan Musso insists he's happy at Atletico Madrid.

On-loan from Atalanta, Musso is acting as backup to senior goalkeeper Jan Oblak at Atletico this season.

Musso featured in the Copa del Rey win against Elche in midweek and said afterwards: "Everything very positive. It wasn't an easy match, especially because we had suffered throughout the match. The result seems all in our favor, in reality there was an effort that everyone made.

"I'm happy because we come from a period in which we are playing a lot and the team is very solid, there is confidence in the group. I hope we can maintain it and get to do incredible things.

"I am very happy, happy on a personal level, but also to be part of this team that is reaching this historic milestone for the club and we are not taking it too easy. We are aware that it is only January, but there is potential and there is something to aim for. We must look forward".

On the 4-0 win, he added: "Every time I come home with a clean sheet it's an incredible satisfaction, because that's what we're looking for, what we want. And what confidence and solidity give us at this moment."