Spain U21 coach Denia: De la Fuente asking about Porto striker Omorodion

Spain U21 coach Santi Denia has urged calm around Porto striker Samu Omorodion.

The former Atletico Madrid forward struck twice for Porto last night in their 3-3 draw with Europa League opponents Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Denia said: "We will have to try to get the best out of him with us. He came with a few minutes in September and now he has had more.

"Last year he came to all the calls. He has Olympic gold and we are delighted. We believe that he will have a very important tour in the Federation.

"When he has to go with Luis (de la Fuente) he will go.

"We are delighted with him. He will have many more options to come with that great job he does in Porto. But I ask for peace of mind with him, he is from 2004. Luis asks me what he is like, as a person."