Atletico Madrid coach Simeone praises players' spirit after win at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left pleased with their 1-0 win at Real Mallorca.

Julian Alvarez struck in the second-half for the victory.

Afterwards, Simeone was left pleased with the performance and the win.

The match:

"In football you always live in the present, as in life, what happened before doesn't count, what you had fun with, what you did... it's the reality of life, day to day. The players are making an enormous effort and work after Paris, it wasn't easy to get away from all the praise and work with humility to defend all the crosses that Mallorca makes in every game.

"In the first half we needed to put together more of a collective game, in the second it was different, we competed better, in the opponent's half and after the goal we had important situations that we should have resolved earlier."

Julian Alvarez:

"I don't follow their numbers, but I love them. They have personality, hierarchy, humility, hard work and goals. Let's hope they continue along this path because that's what we expected."

Similar to the Cholismo base:

"I don't focus on results, I don't compare teams because each one is different, but in the last few games there is an idea. We won in the Cup, against Las Palmas, in Paris and today we gave joy to our people, which is what it's all about, giving joy to the fans of Atlético de Madrid."

Four wins:

"I've always said that we shouldn't rush things, our way of interpreting the games is different in each game. We are competing much better than we did after Betis."