Atletico Madrid pair Griezmann, Correa delighted with victory at PSG: We planned for it

Atletico Madrid veteran Antoine Griezmann insists victory at PSG should be no surprise.

Atletico took three Champions League points from PSG after a 2-1 win via a late Angel Correa winner.

Griezmann said afterwards, "This is Atleti. We needed a game like this, tactically worked on. We were having a hard time away and it will be good for us.

"It was about not giving space to Dembélé and Barcola. If you let them, they would catch up and with the speed they have, it would have been difficult for us. It has happened two or three times and that is where they have hurt us, but I think we played a good game.

"It (winning) will be very useful for us. We saw a tough Atleti again, difficult to play against. That is the way to go, to be strong and we have been a bit lucky, but that is football. We had to win against Lille and we lost. That is how it is. We have to improve some things."

On winning on home soil, he added: "Happy, pleased to play here. It's a very nice stadium, but I'm even happier and prouder to wear the Atleti shirt."

Meanwhile, matchwinner Correa also said: "I want to highlight all the effort the team made on a very difficult pitch. They played very well, they attacked the whole game. We were confident, we worked hard on defence as a team and we had a chance at the end that went in and we took a very important victory.

"They play the ball very well, we knew what team we were up against. We knew that if we made two or three passes we could be dangerous, and that's what happened.

"They found the goal very quickly but the team then relaxed, started to play and the equaliser came in a great collective play. That is the idea that the team must have, to encourage themselves to play a little more."

He added, "Sometimes things don't go our way, but the idea is to compete like in this match. Now let's think about Mallorca. And first, I'd like to thank all the people who support us and the people who stayed away and came to cheer us on at the hotel."