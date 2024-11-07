Simeone happy for Atletico Madrid players after PSG smash-and-grab

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was happy for his players after their smash-and-grab at Champions League opponents PSG.

A superb Jan Oblak kept a clean sheet as Angel Correa struck late for the 1-0 win in Paris, leaving Simeone pleased.

Result and performance:

"Happy for the team. We came from a loss in the Champions League in a match we deserved to win. But the Lille was forceful, beyond the penalty that it is not yet known what it was. And today was the opposite, we defended with great collective work against a team that attacks very well. Great Oblak night and a forcefulness that we did not have against Lille. We took a game that compensates for Lille's.

"In the first half we had some against that did not prosper. We found that goal that we were wrong at the start. The draw goal was then a good goal, we combined well offensively. The second time was putting legs in the team with the changes. Believe in the footballers we have. That was the compensation to have a goal option in Griezmann, which always has something different and in Correa that has the name of Ángel for something."

Correra:

"When you enter the field things always happen. We argue, I tell him, because he wants to play the 90 minutes, like all players. But he knows how important 12 of the team is."

Top eight in Champions League:

"Tranquility, this is going to be very hard. It is an important victory, we came from losing two games in a row, everyone saw us uncomfortable and now they will see us with enthusiasm. Maintain balance, neither so much nor so little."

Reaction from Munich or Liverpool:

"We knew that we were facing a team that competes very well and has gone through the semifinals. It is a very young team that competes incredible, we had five defense casualties and despite those five casualties the team had strength. We could have collapsed, a great goal appeared with Molina's move, before a team that attacked very well.

"The same thing happened against Lille, we had to have made three or four goals and today the opposite. We scored the goals, I loved continuing to generate strength. We didn't change the plan and we had an idea."

Atletico DNA:

"We had the bad game with Betis, we had an important talk and from there, the intention with which he played against Vic despite making the goal in the 80's was from a team that wanted to compete, against Las palmas the same and today the same. We are after that, we cannot go away, it is twelve years building this and we cannot go away."

Victory:

"It is an important victory but much is missing. After Betis it was not all bad nor is it great now."

Dynamics:

"It is confirming what does us good. They can criticize us for the match we made before the Real, but there was an idea. Against Betis there was no idea or way, but later, as happened with Vic or Las Palmas or today, in a stadium where it is not easy to win, the team takes a result that is very important for our journey."

Witsel and Molina:

"We have talked a lot with Axel, we do not know if he has one year, two or six months left, but that I enjoyed, it has quality for it. He learned to play as a libero, he makes me very happy, he has always given us everything he has since he arrived."

Oblak:

"After everything he has given us, it may happen that in some games he is not there. He has us so badly used that we need him at this level, I hope he can be sustained by his colleagues to help him."

Contest:

"Last week was the same against Lille, soccer is forceful. The associative game is nice, which generates attacking from all sides, but forcefulness is what positions you on one side or the other. "

Griezmann:

"I am endorsed this time by the pass - Griezmann's goal. It would be unfair to say that he stayed for that, but we needed to match each player's efforts. Griezmann has one more break, it is one more medium, he runs the court better and you have a medium or a striker that can work better. Having Correa and Julián you lose that profile. Today it went well despite Griezmann not being so fine, but when he is in the field something can happen."