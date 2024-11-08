Spain coach De la Fuente explains call for Omorodion; praises Barcelona over Gavi management

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has named Porto striker Samu Omorodion in his squad for the first time.

The former Atletico Madrid centre-forward earns a first Spain call as a reward for his form with Porto.

De la Fuente explained, "We have seen very good players. He has very important soccer potential. All this must be kept in time. You have to know how we value him and so that he is more exposed by the media. Now it depends on him.

"The demand will be greater. We need players of this profile."

Spain meet Denmark and Switzerland in the Nations League next week.

De la Fuente also discussed his plans for fit-agains Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

"It is in the natural process. You have to be careful. A year ago he was injured and his evolution is exceptional. It is all energy, character and desire, but you have to be careful.

"The management of his club is spectacular. We are looking forward to it being in perfect condition and seeing you even safer. It is good for him and I don't have to tell you what we love him. At his club too. For the national team he is very important."