Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Alvarez, he has everything

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Alvarez, he has everything

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been following Julian Alvarez for over three years.

The former Manchester City striker has joined Atletico this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

And in an interview in 2021 with Ole, Simeone discussed the then River Plate striker.

"Yes, he has the conditions, I like him, because he has strength, speed, he has a goal, good shooting," said Simeone.

However, he also had a warning: "Hopefully he can maintain it and that, when that space appears, have people around to help him with emotional balance."