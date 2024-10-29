The man who twice signed Man City midfielder Rodri: He had a football compass in his head

Rafa Juanes is delighted for Manchester City midfielder Rodri after he was named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner last night.

Juanes twice signed Rodri for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, where he acted as academy chief for both clubs.

He told Marca: "I don't see the player, I just give the OK to his signing. The merit should go to the scouts of the area, those people who are on the field from dawn to dusk detecting the talent of the players. I was only the coordinator.

"He was a boy with an ability to understand the game that was unusual for his age. And it is true that I always said that when he played there was a compass in his head.

"He knew what was around him at all times. He saw what was happening on the pitch before anyone else. It was incredible since he was a kid.

" I am very happy for Rodri. It is a reward for humility, simplicity, work, perseverance... Going step by step without eccentricities.

"Finding a Ballon d'Or winner with the values ​​that Rodri has is important for life, football, and society."