Atletico Madrid coach Simeone happy for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is happy for Rodri over his Ballon d'Or triumph this week.

The Spain midfielder left Atletico for Manchester City, where he has now won everything in the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Simeone said: "I am very respectful of people's decisions and everyone knows how they behave. I am happy for Rodrigo, he deserves it. Incredible, he was with us for one season but left a very good record.

"He made the right choice to go to City because he has achieved great things and grown as a footballer. He gave us a lot and it is well deserved. For midfielders, it is good that the work that goes unnoticed is recognised.

"I'm at a stage where I don't analyze so many of these situations. I think more about my team. I'm happy for Rodrigo."