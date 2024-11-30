Atletico Madrid coach Simeone delighted with Alvarez form; wary of Valladolid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is delighted with the form of Julian Alvarez.

Simeone praised the Argentina striker ahead of their clash with Real Valladolid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Julian Alvarez:

"His nobility in playing football. From there his hierarchy is strengthened, he goes from less to more and finds the path he seeks."

Valladolid:

"I'm talking about their last few games. They're super competitive, they always play with great commitment and great team spirit. I can't imagine anything different from what they showed against Athletic, Villarreal and for a large part of the game against Getafe. They're extremely intense and more aggressive than our last rivals. I hope we can be at the same level of intensity that they're going to show."

Giuliano and Marcos Llorente:

"The good thing is that when it was Molina's turn, he responded brilliantly. Now Marcos is improving, he gives us many attacking opportunities, he has an immense amount of collective work, he helps both defensively and offensively, and we hope he keeps up the pace. The team is working very well as a unit and we hope to continue in the same way."

Team's form:

"The team has been improving and growing for a couple of weeks now with a much stronger block work. Defensively we have improved, and offensively we are growing. Those who come in do very well, and that is the strength of the team: not only those who start, but also those who come in to contribute.

"We can improve in all areas, in the defensive part with greater application in some situations and in the offensive we have an important potential that is gradually being found. We must maintain stability, confidence and each one must find their best version in each position."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play