De Paul insists Atletico Madrid win shows players' support for Simeone

Rodrigo de Paul says Atletico Madrid's Champions League win at Sparta Prague shows what the players think of coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico were impressive 6-0 winners in Prague on Tuesday night.

De Paul said afterwards: "It was a difficult match, it's never easy to play away in this competition but I think the team played excellently. A great night because goals also count and we're going home happy.

Goals are very important, but the first objective was to win, to get points. But if you can win with this amount of goals, it's really spectacular."

"In the dressing room we are very confident and we have a very clear message from the coach. We are confident, with players who have won important things and kids who have a huge future. Also a coach who knows a lot and who is a legend of the club. People like that Atlético scores so many goals, this is a spectacle and we are happy.

"We have to win, we only care about winning and we'll see where we end up. That's how we're doing, there are a lot of teams with a lot of points. We win and the day the last game comes we'll look and see where we end up."

On Simeone, De Paul concluded: "People can have their opinions and everyone is free to have an opinion, but they are opinions that have no basis. Cholo is a legend here, he has achieved very important things and he continues to do so because we are still at the top of La Liga and the Champions League. We had a great result, he has to stay here until the day he decides."

