Simeone delighted with Atletico Madrid goalscorers for Sparta Prague rout

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was proud of his players after their 6-0 Champions League win at Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

Simeone was happy seeing the goals shared for Atletico on the night.

Best Champions League game.

"There were other very important games, we knew what they needed, we took them where we wanted them to go, we had Giuliano's and then Julián's goal came. Then Sorloth's and it was clear that we needed more goals. Then the second came and we knew we had to keep pressing. The second half was even better and those who came on understood it very well and put in more speed and the need to look for the opponent's goal."

Rotations:

"They know me and the new players are getting to know me: the team is all of us and we don't play the game thinking about those who start, but about the 90 minutes. They responded to a very good collective work."

Knowing how to read the game:

"The difference is always in the goals, when you are forceful, that is what people say. When you are not, there are opposing opinions."

Authority:

"Anything that involves winning makes me happy. When the team has the chance to score goals, all the better, but we have to continue on our path and not lose our usual humility. In football, we live for today and this match is already behind us."

Goals:

"The competition will count for everything. I don't know where we will end up, but the intention was there and that's why we're still pushing hard in case it can help us tomorrow."

Koke and Griezmann have played 100 games as substitutes:

"I don't understand the negative question, since they have both played those games. They will give and have given the best they have to the team and they will give it until the last day they are at the club."

Julian Alvarez:

"The question has the same answer. He has a hierarchy, established in River, City and Argentina and he is going from less to more with us. He is young and there is good hope for the present and the future and hopefully we can accompany him in what he already has."