Atletico Madrid coach Simeone calls up 14yo young gun to training

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has added teenager Ruben Gomez to senior training this week.

Gomez turns 15 on Thursday and is one of the great stars of Cadet A, with whom he plays in the forward positions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Simeone felt the youngster deserved his call-up thanks to his early season form.

Gomez was able to take advantage with the senior absences due to international week.

His teammate Miguel Llorente, 16, was also part of training yesterday.