Atletico Madrid midfielder Barrios: I've changed since my debut

Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios says he is continuing to improve as a player.

Barrios helped Spain win the gold medal at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The Pablo I am now is not the same one who debuted almost two years ago. This period has obviously helped me improve and mature both on and off the pitch. The truth is that it went very well for me.

"A lot of new people have arrived, but I think it's good that new people come to help the team and it's always good that there is competition, not just in my position, but in all of them. I think this makes us better each other, it's time to train and compete for a place in the eleven.

"It's true that this year we play a little differently, more with two midfielders. I've said many times that I'm not interested in playing as a midfielder or as a wide player, for me what matters is playing and I don't care where so long as I help the team it's fine."