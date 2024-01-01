Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: I want Real Madrid again in Champions League final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo wants to give the Champions League another shake this season.

Cerezo is eyeing a fourth run to the final for Atletico.

The Spanish giants reached the final against Bayern Munich in 1974 and against Real Madrid in 2014 (Lisbon) and 2016 (Milan).

"I need another Champions League final against Real Madrid," he said. "Now the Champions League begins, it's our unfinished business.

"The fourth time will be the charm.

"It's a new format, in which many games are played, with many teams, some at home and others away. You have to try to win as many games as possible to try to qualify for the round of 16. It's a demand and a commitment."